Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

