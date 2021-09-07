Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,127 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

GRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

