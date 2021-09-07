Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.