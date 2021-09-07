Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 629 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 337,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

