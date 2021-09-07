Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

