Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

