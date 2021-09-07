Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

