Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

