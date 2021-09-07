Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $464.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

