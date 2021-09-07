Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,623 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

