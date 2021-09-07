Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $2,964,984. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.