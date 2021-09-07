1,300 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 75,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

