HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 12.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $257,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

