HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 30,993 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

