HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

