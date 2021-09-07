Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

