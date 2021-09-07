Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

