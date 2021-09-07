Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

ADNT opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

