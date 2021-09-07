Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 94.2% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

