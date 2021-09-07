Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 273 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

