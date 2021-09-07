Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after buying an additional 399,666 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

