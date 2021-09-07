HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $2,244,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.