Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $351.37 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

