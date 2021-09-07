Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $354,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.