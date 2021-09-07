Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

NYSE MOH opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

