Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of AVTR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

