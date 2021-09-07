Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $97,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

