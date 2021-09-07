Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $2,480,119. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

