Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.40). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,316,492.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,167,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,985,180. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $2,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $193.46 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.