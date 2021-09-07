Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

