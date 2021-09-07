Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,668 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

