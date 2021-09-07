Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $415.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

