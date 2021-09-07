Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,195,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

