Sei Investments Co. Has $12.44 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.