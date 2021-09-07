Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Brunswick worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BC stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

