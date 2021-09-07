Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $448.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

