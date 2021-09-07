Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 449 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $40,938,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NVR by 35.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,100.64 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,892.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

