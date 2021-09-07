Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,515 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

