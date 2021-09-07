Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $486.22 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.30 and a 200-day moving average of $445.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.