Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

