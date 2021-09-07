Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $261.85 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

