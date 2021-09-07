Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

