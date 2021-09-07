Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

