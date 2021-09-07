Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,634,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

TEVA opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

