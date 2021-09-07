Creative Planning Purchases 242 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.