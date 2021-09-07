Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,636 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

