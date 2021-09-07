Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.