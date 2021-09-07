Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.