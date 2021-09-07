Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Landstar System by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Landstar System by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Landstar System by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Truist cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.