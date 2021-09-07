Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

